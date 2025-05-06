How to enable subtitles on Amazon Prime Video for Android
What's the story
If you're watching content in a language different from your own, downloading subtitles on the Amazon Prime Video can significantly enhance your viewing experience.
Subtitles can make dialogues easier to understand and help you get every detail of the storyline.
Here, we'll walk you through the steps to download subtitles on the Amazon Prime Video app, so you never miss a word of your favorite shows or movies.
Subtitle settings
Accessing subtitle settings
To start downloading subtitles, open the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android phone.
Go to the video you want to watch and tap on it.
When it starts playing, look for an icon of a speech bubble or text at the top/bottom of your screen.
Tapping this icon will open up subtitle settings where you can select from available languages.
Language selection
Selecting your preferred language
Once you enter the subtitle settings from the Amazon Prime Video app, you will see a range of languages for subtitles.
Just scroll through the list carefully and tap on the one you want.
This will highlight your selection, clearly indicating that it has been enabled for subtitles during video playback.
This way, your viewing experience is customized according to your language, improving comprehension and enjoyment.
Enable subtitles
Enabling subtitles during playback
Once you have selected your preferred language, make sure to keep subtitles enabled during playback.
You may have to click 'CC' button or something like that from within subtitle settings to enable them.
With this step done, subtitles should show up as text over video content while watching.