How to manage favorite contacts on PhonePe for faster payments
What's the story
PhonePe, India's leading digital payment platform, comes with an option to manage your favorite contacts to make transaction easier and faster.
The feature comes particularly handy for those who often send money to the same set of people.
By keeping their favorite contacts organized, they can make the whole process of payment quick and save time.
Here's how you can manage PhonePe favorites.
Add contacts
Adding contacts to favorites
To add a contact to your favorites on PhonePe, go to the "Send Money" section and tap on the contact you want to add.
Once tapped, simply hit the star icon next to their name.
This will mark them as a favorite and make your future transactions faster by putting them at the top of your contact list.
Remove contacts
Removing unnecessary favorites
Over time, some of your contacts may not need payments on a frequent basis.
To remove such contacts from your favorites list, head back over to the "Send Money" section and find the contact you want to get rid of.
Tap on the star icon again. This will unmark them as a favorite and keep your list in order.
Prioritize transactions
Prioritizing frequent transactions
For those struggling with various frequent payees, streamlining these transactions through prioritizing can be a great time-saver.
Keeping a list of important contacts as favorites makes sure they remain on the top, easily accessible for quick payments during busy hours or when you need to make payments instantly.
This way, you can sail through peak hours without any hassle on PhonePe.
Update contacts
Regularly updating contact list
Regularly updating your contact list on PhonePe is important to keep your payment process efficient.
As your relationships change and new payees become relevant, you'll have to add/remove favorites accordingly.
This way, your transactions remain streamlined and relevant.
Keeping your favorites list updated avoids clutter and ensures that your most important contacts are always readily available for quick payments.