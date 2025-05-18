Akshay-Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' wraps shooting; April 2026 release confirmed
What's the story
The shooting of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla has wrapped up.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to announce the news, sharing a video of him and co-star Wamiqa Gabbi shooting a romantic number against a beautiful waterfall.
Gabbi was seen wearing a green saree in the video, while Kumar sported a green shirt and gray trousers with a hat and a sling bag.
Actor's statement
Kumar expressed gratitude toward the team
This is Kumar's seventh film with director Priyadarshan and second with producer Ektaa Kapoor. This is also Kumar's first film with Gabbi.
In his post, he thanked the "madness, magic, and memories" of the film.
Gabbi returned Kumar's love in the comments section, saying she had an "absolutely FUNtastic" time shooting with the team.
Twitter Post
Here's Kumar's post
And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla ! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, my second outing with the unstoppable @EktaaRKapoor , and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2025
Grateful for the… pic.twitter.com/RtC8s2nN6R
Producer's response
Producer Kapoor also expressed gratitude toward Kumar
Producer Kapoor also thanked Kumar, saying, "So humble and loving yet, only next time, I'll be more prepared when you play a prank on me."
She further said, "Such an honor to work with you, sir, you are a force to be reckoned with."
Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' features an ensemble cast and crew
The film's story has been written by Akash A Kaushik while Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan have written the screenplay. Shankar also wrote the film's dialogues.
Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.
The film is slated to release in theaters on April 2, 2026.