What's the story

The shooting of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla has wrapped up.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to announce the news, sharing a video of him and co-star Wamiqa Gabbi shooting a romantic number against a beautiful waterfall.

Gabbi was seen wearing a green saree in the video, while Kumar sported a green shirt and gray trousers with a hat and a sling bag.