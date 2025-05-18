What's the story

Director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film, starring superstars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, will go on floors from May 22, 2025, in Hyderabad, reported OTTPlay.

The untitled film is being co-produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. A special set is being constructed for the shoot.

The movie is scheduled to release during Sankranthi 2026.