Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's upcoming movie to begin filming next week
What's the story
Director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film, starring superstars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, will go on floors from May 22, 2025, in Hyderabad, reported OTTPlay.
The untitled film is being co-produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. A special set is being constructed for the shoot.
The movie is scheduled to release during Sankranthi 2026.
Release updates
Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' release delayed; new film expected earlier
Chiranjeevi recently wrapped up shooting for his fantasy drama, Vishwambhara.
Originally scheduled for a January 2025 release, the film's premiere has been delayed due to pending VFX work.
It is now expected to grace screens next year, possibly after Ravipudi's yet-untitled project.
Casting news
Anticipation builds for Chiranjeevi-Ravipudi film amid Venkatesh rumors
The announcement of the untitled film has massively excited fans, especially with rumors that actor Venkatesh might also play a key role.
Though there's no official confirmation yet, the speculation has only added to the excitement around the project.
Nayanthara was recently seen in the Netflix movie Test, while Chiranjeevi's last release was Bhola Shankar in 2023.