Mani Ratnam-Naveen Polishetty uniting for a love story? Find out
What's the story
In an exciting piece of news, noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam and popular actor Naveen Polishetty are said to be teaming up for a new movie.
The movie will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual revolving around a light-hearted love story, reported 123Telugu.
An official announcement is awaited.
Career milestone
This project could mark a major milestone for Polishetty
Should this collaboration be confirmed, it could also be a landmark moment in Polishetty's career.
The actor has already established himself with his stunning versatility and charisma onscreen with movies like Chhichhore and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.
Fans are now eagerly looking forward to more details about the project, such as the details about the producers and the female lead.
Ratnam's next
Ratnam's next is 'Thug Life'
Meanwhile, Ratnam is currently awaiting the release of his next, Thug Life.
Led by Kamal Haasan, it is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.
It also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.
It will release worldwide in theaters on June 5, 2025.