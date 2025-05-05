Here's when Tamannaah's 'Odela 2' may arrive on Prime Video
What's the story
The Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, will likely be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, said reports.
The film, which premiered globally on April 17, is a sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station.
Directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews since its theatrical release.
Behind the scenes
'Odela 2' features an ensemble cast and crew
Odela 2 features a stacked cast, including Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Srikanth Iyengar, Pooja Reddy, Rahul Ravi, and Kriss Venugopal.
The movie's music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath (Bagheera, Maharaja), while Soundararajan has done the cinematography.
Film synopsis
'Odela 2' features a thrilling storyline
Set in the village of Odela, the film's story centers around a man, Tirupathi (played by Simha) who is responsible for a string of brutal rapes and murders.
After his death, his spirit returns seeking revenge on the villagers.
Bhatia plays Bhairavi, a Shiva Shakti who faces Tirupathi's spirit to end the killing spree.