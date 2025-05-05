What's the story

The Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, will likely be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, said reports.

The film, which premiered globally on April 17, is a sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station.

Directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews since its theatrical release.