May 05, 202509:52 am

What's the story

Mumbai's Charkop Police have registered a rape case against actor and reality star Ajaz Khan (Bigg Boss 7) after a female actor (30) complained against him.

She alleged that Khan (43) sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage while promising her a role in his controversial project, House Arrest, and other ventures, reported News18.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74.

The investigation is underway, officials said.