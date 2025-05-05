Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid 'House Arrest' controversy
What's the story
Mumbai's Charkop Police have registered a rape case against actor and reality star Ajaz Khan (Bigg Boss 7) after a female actor (30) complained against him.
She alleged that Khan (43) sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage while promising her a role in his controversial project, House Arrest, and other ventures, reported News18.
The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74.
The investigation is underway, officials said.
Accusations
The actor's allegations against Khan
The actor alleged that during the making of House Arrest, Khan proposed marriage, made several promises, and raped her at his home on March 25.
The complainant also accused him of assaulting her again a few days later, reinforcing the same commitment.
She also reported that Khan told her his religion allows four marriages and promised to take full responsibility for her.
'House Arrest' controversy
Khan's involvement in 'House Arrest' sparks controversy
Apart from the rape case, Khan, along with producer Rajkumar Pandey, has also been booked by the Mumbai Police for obscene content in the reality show House Arrest streamed on the Ullu App.
The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint of Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravriya.
The complaint was filed after a clip of Khan went viral online, where he asked contestants to act out sex positions.