Is Shahid-Triptii's 'Arjun Ustara' delayed? Find out
What's the story
Contrary to recent speculation, the filming of Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is on track.
The recent rumors of a halt in production stemmed from a delay in shooting a special song, Mid-Day reported.
"The cast and crew are filming daily. There is absolutely no question of the shoot being stalled," a source from the unit confirmed.
Production schedule
Delay in special song shoot led to rumors
The delay in the song's shoot, which was slated for early April, is said to have fueled the speculations.
"The shoot was deferred as the dancers we wanted weren't available, and the song's look and vibe weren't working out at that point. That shoot has been rescheduled," added the insider.
Another source revealed that the song was to be shot on a two-week break before the latest schedule started in the last week of April.
Future plans
'Arjun Ustara' production on track with plans for European schedule
The production of Arjun Ustara, which started in January 2025, has been on a steady cruise with just a two-week break before the current schedule.
"In June, we have a long schedule in Europe, starting with Georgia," said the insider.
The project will reportedly be wrapped up by the end of June and is expected to premiere in December.
The film also features Randeep Hooda in an important role.