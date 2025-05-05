What's the story

Contrary to recent speculation, the filming of Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is on track.

The recent rumors of a halt in production stemmed from a delay in shooting a special song, Mid-Day reported.

"The cast and crew are filming daily. There is absolutely no question of the shoot being stalled," a source from the unit confirmed.