Why Sidharth Malhotra's 'Vvan' has been pushed to 2026
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest has been removed from the 2025 theatrical release calendar.
The movie, initially set for a November Chhath Puja release, has now been pushed to 2026 owing to production delays, reported PeepingMoon.
Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), the production companies behind the project, made the decision.
Production delays
'Vvan' filming schedule pushed back due to actor commitments
Vvan, a folk thriller inspired by the Chhath Puja traditions of Bihar, will now go on floors in June.
This is nearly six months later than its original schedule.
Moreover, Malhotra's commitments to Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari and Sara Ali Khan's sudden exit from the project have also led to the postponement.
Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently impressed the audience with her dance number in Raid 2, will now be seen as the female lead in Vvan.
Malhotra's next
Take a look at Malhotra's upcoming films
Malhotra currently has his plate full.
He is wrapping up the romantic comedy Param Sundari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which releases on July 25.
Moreover, he will also join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4.
He also has a new commercial entertainer in the pipeline.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it will be produced by Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF) with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba as a partner and producer.