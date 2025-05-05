May 05, 202508:52 am

What's the story

Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated folk thriller Vvan: Force of the Forrest has been removed from the 2025 theatrical release calendar.

The movie, initially set for a November Chhath Puja release, has now been pushed to 2026 owing to production delays, reported PeepingMoon.

Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), the production companies behind the project, made the decision.