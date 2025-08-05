WhatsApp will soon let you text people without an account

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'guest chats,' which will let users communicate with people who do not have an account. The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update, according to the latest release notes of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.22.13 version. This would be a major expansion of the messaging platform's capabilities, allowing seamless communication even with those outside its user base.

Functionality How will guest chats work? The 'guest chats' feature will work by letting WhatsApp users send a link to their contacts who don't have the app. This link, when clicked, will open a chat with the user who sent it. The recipient won't need to create an account or download WhatsApp to join this conversation. However, unlike regular chats on WhatsApp, these guest chats will be one-on-one only and won't support media sharing or voice/video calls.

Encryption Will guest chats be secure? Despite the limitations, all messages sent through guest chats will be end-to-end encrypted. This means that only participants in a conversation shall have access to the content of their chat, ensuring privacy and security, even when communicating with someone who doesn't have a WhatsApp account.