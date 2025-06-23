WhatsApp now lets you generate AI wallpapers for chats

WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version number 2.25.19.11, through the Google Play Beta Program. The highlight of this update is a feature that lets users create AI-powered chat wallpapers using Meta AI. The facility is currently being rolled out to select beta testers, and aims to provide a more personalized experience for users by allowing them to customize their chat backgrounds.

Feature Users have full creative control The new feature lets you create custom wallpapers right from the chat theme settings. You can either choose from a variety of suggested designs or create new wallpapers from text prompts, using generative AI. This gives you creative control over the final result, making your chats more visually appealing and unique.

Customization A look at the customization The feature gives you a flexible and highly personalized approach to chat aesthetics. You can apply an AI-generated wallpaper to all your conversations and channels or set a unique one for specific chats. This way, each conversation can have its own visual identity, making the overall WhatsApp experience more engaging and fun.