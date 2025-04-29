Perplexity AI now available on WhatsApp—Here's how to use it
What's the story
Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence tool known for quick answers and summaries, has expanded its reach by launching on WhatsApp.
The new feature lets you interact with the AI assistant right from your WhatsApp conversations.
All you have to do is save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 in your contacts and send a message via the messaging platform.
AI integration
Perplexity AI: Your personal assistant on WhatsApp
Once the number is saved and a message is sent, users can ask questions, request source links, generate images, and much more - all within their WhatsApp chat.
Essentially, this feature turns WhatsApp into an AI-powered search engine available at all times.
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said the company has more features planned for future updates. However, he didn't detail them.
Seamless interaction
Perplexity AI enhances WhatsApp experience
The integration of Perplexity AI into WhatsApp marks a major step toward making our digital interactions more seamless.
Now, you can leverage the power of artificial intelligence while chatting on the popular messaging platform.
The development highlights the growing trend of integrating advanced tech into our everyday communication tools, improving user experience across platforms.