India's 1st off-grid green hydrogen plant commissioned: Why its important?

Adani Group has commissioned India's first off-grid 5MW green hydrogen plant in Kutch, Gujarat . The facility was made by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a clean energy arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd. It is a major step toward India's goal of achieving clean and self-sufficient energy solutions. The plant generates hydrogen through electrolysis using solar power, without relying on the conventional power grid.

Project significance Backing National Green Hydrogen Mission The Adani Group has described the development of this plant as a major milestone in support of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. The project not only establishes technical feasibility but also sets new benchmarks for off-grid and renewable-powered applications of green hydrogen in high-emission sectors. The facility is fueled by solar energy and has a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), allowing it to operate completely off-grid.

Fuel potential What is green hydrogen? Hydrogen, which is the most abundant element in the universe, is also one of the cleanest fuels—emitting only water vapor when used. Its environmental impact depends based on production methods. Hydrogen made from fossil fuels is classified as gray, while green hydrogen is made using electricity from renewable sources in order to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. ANIL is building an end-to-end ecosystem for green hydrogen production and its derivatives on a large-scale at Mundra, Gujarat.