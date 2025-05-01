What's the story

The Supreme Court has refused to prioritize a plea by Wildwoods Resorts and Realties, a private resort management firm from Gujarat.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said such prioritization could lead to an impression that only wealthy litigants can expedite their hearings.

The firm's case was then posted for January 2026 despite senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the company, pleading for a hearing in July.