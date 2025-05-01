'Court not only for rich': SC defers private resort's hearing
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to prioritize a plea by Wildwoods Resorts and Realties, a private resort management firm from Gujarat.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said such prioritization could lead to an impression that only wealthy litigants can expedite their hearings.
The firm's case was then posted for January 2026 despite senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the company, pleading for a hearing in July.
Urgency questioned
Court questions urgency in Wildwoods Resorts's plea
The SC bench asked Rohatgi what the urgency was since the company had managed to get it listed on Thursday after mentioning it earlier before another bench.
The court also asked why the company waited till April 2025 to file its appeal when the Gujarat High Court order under challenge was passed in December 2024.
Justice Datta expressed his concerns, saying, "What was the urgency in the matter... it's an order of 11th December, and you file SLP in April."
Project details
The case revolves around proposed resort near Gir National Park
The case pertains to Wildwoods Resorts's plans to construct a resort close to Gir National Park in Gujarat.
The company had approached the Gujarat HC for relief after its project was not recommended by the State Board for Wildlife.
However, in 2009, Wildwoods Resorts claimed that it had signed an MoU with the state government and was assured that the state would provide logistical support for the project's execution, as a result of which it purchased huge plots of land.
Opposition
State government opposes Wildwoods Resorts's proposal
It then urged the high court to direct the state-level board to reconsider its application.
The state government, however, objected, saying the proposed location of the resort was too near Gir wildlife sanctuary.
It said that a minimum distance of one kilometer from the sanctuary's boundaries was necessary.
The Gujarat High Court finally ruled in favor of the state government and rejected Wildwoods Resorts's plea, saying their MoU with the state clearly stated further approvals were required for project execution.
Controversy
Allegations of favoritism in land acquisition
Wildwoods Resorts had come under fire in 2016 for allegedly acquiring land near Gir sanctuary out of political favoritism.
The company was accused of using its influence with business friends of the then CM's daughter.
Both the company and state government denied such claims.
Then CM Anandiben Patel's daughter also denied such claims, clarifying that she was neither a shareholder nor a director in Wildwoods Resorts.