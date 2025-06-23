Moon, Mars, Regulus to align in rare celestial event soon

The light from our nearest celestial neighbor, the Moon, takes just 1.3 seconds to reach us. However, for Mars, the fourth planet in our solar system, it takes nearly 16 minutes (15 minutes and 57 seconds) for its light to reach Earth. In stark contrast, light from Regulus takes a whopping 79 years to reach us.

Scenario

Regulus will appear as it was 8 decades ago

In simple terms, this means we see the Moon as it was just a second ago, Mars as it was nearly 16 minutes ago, and Regulus as it was almost eight decades ago. The conjunction will be clearly visible from the southern hemisphere as well, where it will appear in the north-northwest.