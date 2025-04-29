'Operator shouted Allahu Akbar': Tourist on zipline recalls Pahalgam attack
What's the story
In a harrowing account, Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Gujarat, has recounted how he narrowly escaped the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
The incident happened on April 22, when Bhatt was enjoying a zipline ride at Baisaran meadow.
He revealed the zipline operator had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) just moments before the shooting started.
This chilling revelation has raised suspicions about the operator's involvement in the attack.
Witness testimony
Eyewitness accounts and the attack
Sources told CNN-News18 that the zipline operation has been picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning.
"Nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice...and then the firing started," Bhatt claimed.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers asked men to recite 'kalma' (declaration of faith); those who couldn't were shot dead.
Viral footage
Bhatt's video captures chaos during the attack
A video shot by Bhatt during his zipline ride has emerged online.
He is seen at a great height as other tourists run on the ground away from the terrorists.
Gunshots are heard in the background of this 53-second clip, which starts with the zipline operator chanting "Allahu Akbar" before sending Bhatt on his ride.
Twitter Post
Bhatt's video from zipline capturing attack
Heartbreaking footage from the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack reveals the tragic loss of lives in Baisaran Valley.— Zack Preacher (@ZackPreacher) April 29, 2025
Caution: Live shooting was captured in this video.
zipline operator, who was heard chanting "Allahu Akbar" in the video, did not stop the tourist. Why ?… pic.twitter.com/Fnoy8qoMRT
Narrow escape
Bhatt's escape and subsequent actions
Bhatt, unaware of the severity of the attack, took 20 seconds to comprehend its seriousness. He saw 5-6 people being shot and immediately disconnected himself from the zipline and ran away with his family.
"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son, and started running away," he recounted.
They took shelter in a pit where they couldn't be easily seen by the attackers.
Details revealed
Bhatt's account of the attack
Bhatt described how he saw men from two families being asked about their religion.
"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son," he said.
The shooting continued for 8-10 minutes, paused briefly, but resumed again.
Bhatt thanked the Indian Army for their quick response.
"They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes...We felt safe once the Army gave us cover," he said.