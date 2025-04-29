What's the story

In a harrowing account, Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Gujarat, has recounted how he narrowly escaped the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The incident happened on April 22, when Bhatt was enjoying a zipline ride at Baisaran meadow.

He revealed the zipline operator had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) just moments before the shooting started.

This chilling revelation has raised suspicions about the operator's involvement in the attack.