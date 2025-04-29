Pahalgam attack: Local who hid atop tree to recreate scene
What's the story
A local man who took shelter in a tree for over an hour during the recent Pahalgam terror attack is now being questioned by police.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken him to Baisaran valley again to help recreate the scene, the Indian Express reported.
His unique view from above might provide crucial leads about the terrorist and their behavior during the tragic incident.
Evidence collection
Eyewitness to Pahalgam attack: Key evidence in investigation
Given that he saw the whole occurrence from a distance, police are also gathering evidence from his mobile phone.
On the day of the attack, there were around 400 people in the Baisaran meadow, preliminary estimates say.
Had locals not intervened quickly, the number of casualties could have been much higher than it was.
Security concerns
Eyewitness accounts shed light on Pahalgam attack
Eyewitnesses said at least three attackers scaled the chain-link fence around Baisaran meadow park and opened fire precisely.
After attacking, they fled toward the forest adjoining the meadow and scaled the fence again.
Nazakat Ahmad Shah, one of those who rescued tourists during the incident, said he had not seen any security presence in a long time at the place.
He returned to assist the others in their escape, transporting 11 people to safety.
Pony rider
Pony rider dies defending 2 tourists
Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony rider, died trying to defend two visitors from Pune, Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale.
Shah boldly moved up and questioned the gunman why they were murdering innocent people as the two men confronted the gunman.
He attempted to seize one of their firearms in order to save the visitors, but he was shot three times in the chest and killed instantly.
Location and accessibility
Baisaran meadow: A remote tourist spot with security concerns
Baisaran meadow, where the attack took place, is an off-the-beaten-track destination at least six kilometers away from Pahalgam market. It can be reached only on foot or by pony rides.
It is also en route to an 11-km trek to Lake Tulian, a secluded alpine lake in upper Pahalgam, which draws foreign tourists.
Though it is popular among visitors, locals complained about the lack of security at the spot.