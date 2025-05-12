How to secure your Instagram account on Android
What's the story
Instagram is one of the most popular platforms to share photos and connect with friends, but you can't ignore the importance of keeping your account safe.
Given today's world of cyber threats, it is more important than ever to protect your Instagram account.
Here, we have outlined step-by-step instructions to make your account more secure and keep your data private.
Two-factor
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication adds another layer of security to your Instagram account.
Whenever a login attempt is made from an unrecognized device, you will receive a code on your phone.
To enable it, head over to Settings, tap on Security and hit Two-Factor Authentication. Follow the prompts to set up either text message or an authentication app.
Strong passwords
Use strong passwords
Creating a strong password is crucial for protecting any online account.
Make sure your Instagram password is unique and not used for other accounts.
A strong password must be at least eight characters long and must include a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.
Avoid using easily guessed info such as birthdays or common words.
Login activity
Monitor login activity
Checking your login activity regularly can help catch unauthorized access attempts into your Instagram account.
Head over to Settings, then Security, and tap on Login Activity to see all devices logged into your account at the moment.
If you see any unknown devices or locations, log out from those sessions immediately and change your password.
Third-party apps
Manage third-party app access
Third-party apps linked with Instagram can be a major security risk if you don't handle them well.
Review these apps by heading over to Settings, followed by Security, and then Apps and Websites.
Revoke access for any apps that are not in use anymore or look suspicious.
This way, you can avoid unauthorized data sharing with third-party services.
App updates
Keep your app updated
Keeping the Instagram app updated also ensures that you have the latest security patches from developers. Regular updates fix vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.
Enable automatic updates via Google Play Store settings, so that you always have the most secure version of the app running on your device without having to intervene manually each time an update rolls out.