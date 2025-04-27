How to create custom notifications on the Amazon app
What's the story
The Amazon app for Android packs a number of features to make the shopping experience better, including custom notifications.
These can keep you updated on your orders, deals, and much more.
Plus, by customizing them, you can personalize your app experience according to your taste and needs.
Here are some tips on how you can create and manage custom notifications on the Amazon app.
Step #1
Accessing notification settings
To start customizing your notifications, first head over to the settings of Amazon app.
Launch the app and tap on the 'You' icon on the bottom-left corner.
Then press the gear icon at top of the screen.
Here, you'll find an option named 'Notifications.' Pressing this will let you see and edit the notification preferences.
Step #2
Choosing notification types
Once in the notification settings, you have a bunch of options to choose from depending on your interests.
You can enable/disable alerts for order updates, delivery status changes, recommendations based on browsing history, or special promotions.
Only selecting the ones that are relevant can ensure you get information that is most helpful to your shopping habits.
Step #3
Setting up deal alerts
For those looking to stay updated on discounts and promotions, deal alerts come in handy.
In the notification settings menu, look for "Deals" or "Offers." Turn on this option to get timely alerts for sales events or price drops on items of interest.
This way, you can make informed purchasing decisions without having to check prices manually every now and then.
Step #4
Managing frequency of notifications
Managing how often you receive notifications is key to avoiding unnecessary interruptions.
In the notification settings section, look for options related to frequency or timing preferences.
Adjust these settings according to how frequently you'd like updates - daily summaries or real-time alerts - to keep a balance between staying informed and minimizing distractions.