Want to schedule your Flipkart deliveries? Follow these steps
What's the story
Scheduling your Flipkart order deliveries via the Android app can save you a lot of trouble.
The feature lets you select a delivery time that best matches your availability, ensuring you are there to receive your package.
This way, you can avoid missed deliveries and have a seamless shopping experience.
Here's how you can easily schedule your Flipkart deliveries using the app.
Step #1
Accessing delivery schedule option
To start scheduling your delivery, open the Flipkart app on your Android device and log in to your account.
Once you're in, head over to the "Orders" section, where you'll find a list of all your recent purchases.
Select the order you want to schedule delivery for.
Then, look for an option like "Schedule Delivery" or something similar within the order details.
Step #2
Choosing your preferred time slot
After accessing the scheduling option, you'll be presented with various time slots available for delivery.
These slots usually range from morning to evening hours, giving you flexibility according to your availability.
Pick a time slot that suits when you'll be home or at work if that's where you'd prefer receiving packages.
Step #3
Confirming your delivery
Once you've selected a suitable time slot, go ahead and confirm it within the app interface. The confirmation process typically involves checking all details related to both product and selected timing, before finalizing everything with a single tap of a button like "Confirm."
Step #4
Modifying scheduled deliveries
If circumstances change after scheduling an initial date/time frame due to unforeseen events, such as sudden travel plans, don't worry.
You have the flexibility to modify these arrangements at any time prior to the actual dispatch happening from the seller's end.
Simply revisit the same section again and make the necessary adjustments accordingly, without any hassle involved whatsoever.