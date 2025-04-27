Call recording on Truecaller: A 5-step guide
What's the story
Truecaller is an incredibly popular app, best known for caller identification and spam blocking.
Among its many capabilities, call recording is one of the features that every Truecaller user wants to use.
This guide gives a simple way to enable call recording on Truecaller.
So, whether you are a new user or looking to tweak your settings, these steps will get you going.
Step #1
Checking device compatibility
Before diving into the settings, it's important to note whether your device supports call recording through Truecaller.
Not all devices/regions allow this feature. Some may have legal restrictions while others may not be able to handle it due to hardware limitations.
Check your phone's specs and regional laws for call recording before proceeding.
Step #2
Updating the Truecaller app
To ensure the best experience with Truecaller, having the latest version of the app on your device is crucial.
Regular updates not only introduce new features but also address bugs and enhance overall performance.
It's advisable to frequently check your device's app store, search for Truecaller, and proceed with an update if one is available.
This step is essential for accessing the most up-to-date functionalities, including improved call recording capabilities.
Step #3
Enabling call recording feature
After ensuring your device is compatible and you have updated the Truecaller app, open it.
Tap on the three-dot menu on the top right corner to access the settings.
Under settings, look for 'Call Recording' in the 'General' section.
You will find a toggle switch here. Hit it on to enable the call recording feature.
This way, you can record calls directly through Truecaller.
Step #4
Managing recorded calls
Once you enable call recording in Truecaller, managing these recordings becomes pretty easy.
Just head back to settings and click on 'Recorded Calls' to view your list.
From here, you can easily play back any call and review conversations. If some recordings aren't needed, you can even delete them, saving some space.
Plus, this section also lets you share specific recordings, when necessary, directly from the app.
Step #5
Legal considerations
Having said that, it is important to note that you should also be aware of legal considerations when using call recording features.
Laws vary by region regarding consent for recording calls.
Make sure to comply with local rules by informing parties involved in a conversation, about any recordings being made.