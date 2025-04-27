A step-by-step guide to enabling notifications on Amazon
What's the story
Amazon's Android app packs a ton of features to enhance user experience, including those handy notifications.
These notifications keep you updated with the latest deals, updates, and some other useful information.
But, enabling them can sometimes be a little tricky, especially for those who are not aware of the process.
This is why we have come up with this easy guide to help you enable notifications on the Amazon app.
Step #1
Accessing notification settings
To start enabling notifications on your Amazon app, launch the app and head over to the 'You' option at the bottom left corner of the screen.
In the new window, click on the gear icon at the top to open 'App Settings.'
Here, tap on 'Notifications' to get a complete list of notification types that the Amazon app provides.
This section lets you customize which alerts you want to receive.
Step #2
Customizing notification preferences
Within the 'Notifications' section of the Amazon app, you'll see various categories ranging from account and shipping to deals and recommendations.
Each category has toggle switches, allowing you to enable or disable notifications from each category - as per your individual preference.
This way, you'll only get the most relevant alerts. It improves your overall app experience by keeping you informed without flooding you with unnecessary information.
Step #3
Ensuring system-level permissions
After customizing preferences within the app itself, make sure that system-level permissions are granted for receiving notifications from Amazon.
Head into your device's settings menu outside of the app.
Navigate to 'Apps and Notifications' and find Amazon in this list.
Make sure notification permissions are enabled here as well.
Step #4
Testing notification functionality
To ensure your notification settings are configured correctly, try making a small purchase or adding an item to your wishlist (if that's an option for you).
Watch for the notifications to appear on your screen promptly.
This will confirm that the setup process was successful and that you're now ready to receive timely updates and alerts from the Amazon app.