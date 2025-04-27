Want to create Amazon Prime Music playlists? Follow these steps
What's the story
Creating playlists on Amazon Prime Music using an Android device is a simple process that adds more flavor to your experience.
With a few taps, you can organize your favorite tracks into personalized playlists, making it easier to access the music you love.
Be it curating songs for a workout session or compiling relaxing tunes for unwinding, the ability to create playlists offers flexibility and convenience right at your fingertips.
Let's take a look.
App access
Accessing Amazon Prime Music app
To start creating playlists, make sure you have the latest version of Amazon Prime Music app on your Android device.
Launch the app and sign-in with your Amazon account credentials.
Once logged in, browse through the simple UI and check out the various music options available for streaming and playlist creation.
Playlist creation
Creating your first playlist
After opening the app, tap on "My Music" option on the screen.
Choose "Playlists" from the menu options and click on "Create New Playlist."
When prompted, enter a name for your playlist.
This will let you start adding songs by searching or browsing through various categories on the app.
Song addition
Adding songs to your playlist
Once you've created a new playlist, it's time to add songs.
Use the search bar on the screen to find specific tracks or browse through recommended lists and genres.
When you find a song you'd like to add, tap on it and select "Add to Playlist."
Choose your newly created playlist from the list of options provided.
Playlist management
Managing your playlists efficiently
Managing playlists is a breeze with Amazon Prime Music's intuitive features.
To edit an existing playlist, head over to "My Music," select "Playlists," and pick one from your list.
From here, you can rearrange song order by dragging them up or down in this section, or remove any tracks you don't want by tapping on them followed by selecting "Remove."