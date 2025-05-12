How to teach Alexa new skills using Amazon app
Teaching Alexa new skills with the Amazon app on Android is a pretty easy affair and it expands the capabilities of your smart assistant.
With a little guidance, you can make Alexa more customized, more in tune with your needs.
This guide will take you through the basic steps to teach Alexa skills with your Android device, ensuring a smooth experience in managing and growing your smart home ecosystem.
Account setup
Setting up your Amazon account
Before you start teaching Alexa new tricks, make sure your Amazon account has been set up properly on your Android.
Download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store and log in with your credentials.
This is an important step as it connects all of Alexa's functions with your account, enabling smooth integration of new skills.
Skills access
Navigating to Skills & Games section
Once you log into the app, head over to the "Skills and Games" section.
Here, you will find a hub for discovering and enabling different skills to enhance Alexa's functionality.
You can either head over to categories or simply search for specific skills that match your interests or needs.
Skill activation
Enabling desired skills
After selecting a skill in the "Skills and Games" section, tap on it to see more details.
To enable it, click on the "Enable" button. Some skills may require additional permissions or an account link.
Follow any instructions listed within the app for successful set-up. This step is critical for integrating the skill with your device and enhancing Alexa's capabilities.
Skill customization
Customizing skill settings
Many skills provide customization options after being enabled.
You can access these settings by returning to the skill's page on the app and tapping on "Settings."
Here, you can adjust preferences like notifications or linked accounts, customizing every skill to integrate smoothly into your daily routine.
Voice testing
Testing new skills with voice commands
With new skills enabled and customized, test them using voice commands through any connected Echo device or directly via the Amazon app's voice feature on Android.
Speak clearly when issuing commands related to newly added skills. This ensures accurate responses from Alexa based on what has been taught through these steps.