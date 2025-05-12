How to schedule your Zomato orders on Android
What's the story
Zomato's Android app comes with a handy feature to schedule your food orders for a future date and time.
The capability comes especially handy when you want to plan your meals ahead of time, get them delivered on time, and don't want to go through the hassle of placing an order at the last minute.
Just follow a few simple steps and you're good to go.
Open app
Accessing the Zomato app
To start scheduling a future order, first open the Zomato app on your Android device.
Make sure you are logged into your account for full access to features.
Once you're in, leverage the user-friendly interface to look for your favorite restaurant or dish.
This way, you will have a smooth and efficient ordering experience, finding exactly what you crave without any hassle.
Choose meal
Selecting your meal
After selecting a restaurant in the Zomato app, go through its menu for your favorite meals.
By tapping on the items, you can add them to the cart conveniently.
However, it's important to check your selection carefully before proceeding.
This step makes sure your order is correct, exactly the way you want it and you don't end up making mistakes while ordering.
Set time
Scheduling your order
After picking your meals, head over to the checkout section.
There, you'll see an option saying "Schedule for Later." Click on this option, and you'll see a bunch of Zomato's available delivery slots.
From here, pick the date and time that best fits your upcoming meal plans.
This way, your food will arrive exactly when you need it, making meal planning easy and trustworthy.
Payment info
Confirming payment details
After selecting the preferred delivery schedule, you need to confirm your payment details.
You'll find a range of payment options, including credit cards and digital wallets like Paytm or Google Pay.
It's important to make sure that all the entered details are correct to prevent any problems during transaction finalization.
This step is critical for a hassle-free ordering experience, ensuring your meal payment is processed correctly and safely.
Review order
Finalizing your order
Before you finish the process, take one final look at all the details of your scheduled order.
Ensure that both meal choices and delivery time are appropriate as planned in the first place.
Once you are happy with everything appearing on-screen, confirm by tapping "Place Order."