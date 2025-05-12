How to use Swiggy's wishlist feature on Android
What's the story
Swiggy, one of the most popular food delivery apps, comes with a wishlist feature that lets you save the dishes you love for later orders.
From Android users, in particular, here is a step-by-step guide to mastering the wishlist feature.
Using these tips, you can easily manage your saved items and improve your ordering experience.
Let's get started.
Setup
Setting up your wishlist
To start using the wishlist feature on Swiggy, you first have to install the latest version of the app on your Android device.
Open the app and sign in with your credentials.
Head over to your profile section by tapping on the icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.
Here, you'll see an option called "Wishlist." Tap it to access and start setting up your list.
Add items
Adding items effortlessly
Adding items to your wishlist is pretty simple.
As you browse through restaurants or specific dishes, just look for a heart icon next to each item.
Tap on this icon to add it directly to your wishlist. This way, you can access it quickly in future orders without having to search again.
You can add as many items as you want without any restrictions.
Manage list
Managing your wishlist efficiently
Managing your wishlist comes down to keeping it organized and updated for best usage.
To delete an item from your list, just head back into the 'Wishlist' section under your profile and tap on the heart icon again next to any dish you want to get rid of.
Keep reviewing and updating this list regularly according to changing preferences or availability of dishes.
Use during orders
Utilizing wishlist during orders
When ordering, make use of your wishlist by opening it directly from within the cart section prior to checkout.
This way, all your saved favorites are readily available when you're making purchases without having to search or pick more items when you're busy during lunch breaks or dinner rushes.