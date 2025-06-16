What's the story

AI-generated pet dramas, short and melodramatic animal tales, are taking the internet by storm.

A South China Morning Post report revealed that such videos are racking up views in the hundreds of millions, and turning their creators into influencers.

The trend is reshaping online storytelling by combining artificial intelligence with pet emotions.

The appeal of these digital dramas lies not in the animals themselves but in the emotions they carry. By personifying pets with human struggles, creators exploit our empathy.