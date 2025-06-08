What's the story

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could usher in a "golden era" of radical abundance and superhuman productivity, possibly as early as 2030.

He believes that AI will enhance human capabilities, particularly in fields such as healthcare, rather than causing widespread job loss.

This optimistic vision is at odds with concerns that AI will take over low-skilled jobs and raise unemployment.

Hassabis also asserted that AI could help humans colonize the galaxy as early as 2030.