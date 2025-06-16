Microsoft's blunder brings back Vista startup sound in Windows 11
What's the story
Microsoft has accidentally swapped the startup sound of Windows 11 with that of the older Windows Vista.
The blunder was first spotted by users testing the latest Dev Channel build of Windows 11, released on Friday.
The .WAV file for the bootup sound was randomly replaced with the one from Windows Vista in preview build 26200.5651.
Official response
Microsoft acknowledged the error in release notes
After users flagged the issue, Microsoft acknowledged the error in its release notes for the latest Dev Channel build.
"This week's flight comes with a delightful blast from the past and will play the Windows Vista boot sound instead of the Windows 11 boot sound," said Microsoft's Windows Insider team.
They also assured users that they are working on a fix for this unexpected glitch.
Bug details
Was it an intentional change or just a bug?
Brandon LeBlanc from the Windows Insider team had joked about it on X, saying he "went in and had some fun with the sound files in Windows and thought folks needed a blast from the past."
However, he later clarified that it was just a bug and not an intentional change.