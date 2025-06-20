From gifting to travel planning, Swiggy's Crew app handles everything
What's the story
Swiggy, the popular food delivery and quick commerce platform, is piloting a new app called Crew.
The move marks the company's foray into the travel concierge and lifestyle management sector.
The Crew app offers a personalized concierge service that takes care of a range of daily and special tasks for users.
App features
Crew app can help you get an international driving license
The Crew app can help users with a variety of tasks, from getting an international driving license to finding the perfect housewarming gift within a budget.
It can also arrange for locksmith services, laundry for clothes and shoes, and even plan a complete vacation to Europe.
Last October, Swiggy had piloted Rare Life for premium events and experiences but later discontinued it to focus on travel and lifestyle management.
Pilot launch
App available on Android; has been in internal testing
Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan unveiled the Crew app in an internal announcement.
The company has launched the service as an invite-only pilot and has been testing it internally for the last 15 days.
The app is currently available on Android and will be rolled out to more users in the near future.
Unlike Rare Life, which catered to premium users, Crew targets a wider audience in major Indian cities.
Revenue prospects
Crew may follow subscription-based model for monetization
The Crew app could follow a subscription-based model for monetization, like other players in the industry.
The Crew app is similar to home concierge and lifestyle management start-up Pinch.
The concierge market has seen a lot of new players lately, including Indulge Global, which recently raised $1 million in its first funding round after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 4.