ChatGPT now has almost 700M active users every week

OpenAI 's ChatGPT is on the verge of hitting a major milestone, with nearly 700 million weekly active users. The news was shared by Nick Turley, OpenAI's VP and head of ChatGPT's app, on social media platform X . He also noted that the app has grown four times since last year.

User engagement Image generation feature driving user growth The surge in ChatGPT's popularity can be attributed to its image generation facility, powered by the GPT-4 model. The update was launched in March and has since attracted over 130 million users who have created more than 700 million images within days of its launch. This was revealed by OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap in early April.

Subscription surge Surge in paying users Along with its user base, ChatGPT has also seen a rise in subscribers. Lightcap recently revealed that the number of paying business users for ChatGPT has jumped from three million in June to five million now.