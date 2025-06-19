ChatGPT can now listen to your meetings and summarize them
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new feature, 'Record mode,' for its ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users.
The company made the announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the feature is now available on the macOS desktop app.
The innovative tool is designed to record meetings or brainstorming sessions where note-taking could be beneficial.
Feature functionality
AI transcribes recordings and highlights key points
The 'Record mode' allows users to record audio directly within the ChatGPT app. The AI then transcribes the recording automatically, highlighting key points in the process.
These highlights can be converted into follow-ups, action items, or even lines of code.
At present, this advanced feature comes at no additional cost for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users of ChatGPT.
User experience
'Record mode' a total game changer, says one user
The new 'Record mode' has been well-received by users.
One user on X shared their experience of using the feature during a meeting, calling it a "total game changer."
They said it transcribed everything, provided a summary, and even pulled action items without them having to take any notes at all.
The user also mentioned using the feature for jotting down random thoughts while walking.