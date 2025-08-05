Lyft to launch Baidu's robotaxis in Europe by next year
What's the story
Lyft, the US ride-hailing giant, has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese tech company Baidu. The collaboration aims to deploy Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous vehicles in multiple European markets. The first robotaxi services are expected to go official in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2026, subject to regulatory approval.
Integration
Hybrid network approach
If the launch gets regulatory approval, Baidu's RT6 vehicles will be integrated into Lyft's ride-hailing app. These cars are equipped with Baidu's Apollo Go self-driving system. Lyft CEO David Risher said this robotaxi service is part of their "hybrid network approach," where autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human drivers work together to offer customer-focused options for riders.
Market expansion
Lyft's move into Europe
Lyft has always focused on the US for its ride-hailing business, unlike global competitor Uber. However, earlier this year, Lyft made its first move into Europe by acquiring German multi-mobility app FREENOW from BMW and Mercedes-Benz Mobility, for about $197 million in cash. This acquisition opened up the European market for Lyft, which had only operated in the US and Canada since its launch in 2012.
AV partnerships
Race for partnerships
Both Lyft and Uber are racing to secure partnerships with tech firms like Baidu, which have developed self-driving technology. While Uber has partnered with over 18 companies for different applications of self-driving systems, Lyft hasn't been as aggressive but has made some deals in the past year. These include a plan to add autonomous shuttles from Austrian brand Benteler Group to its network by late 2026.