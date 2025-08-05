Lyft to launch Baidu's robotaxis in Europe by next year

Lyft , the US ride-hailing giant, has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese tech company Baidu. The collaboration aims to deploy Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous vehicles in multiple European markets. The first robotaxi services are expected to go official in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Integration Hybrid network approach If the launch gets regulatory approval, Baidu's RT6 vehicles will be integrated into Lyft's ride-hailing app. These cars are equipped with Baidu's Apollo Go self-driving system. Lyft CEO David Risher said this robotaxi service is part of their "hybrid network approach," where autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human drivers work together to offer customer-focused options for riders.

Market expansion Lyft's move into Europe Lyft has always focused on the US for its ride-hailing business, unlike global competitor Uber. However, earlier this year, Lyft made its first move into Europe by acquiring German multi-mobility app FREENOW from BMW and Mercedes-Benz Mobility, for about $197 million in cash. This acquisition opened up the European market for Lyft, which had only operated in the US and Canada since its launch in 2012.