Bengaluru taxi scam: How 'Uber-like' app is duping passengers

By Snehil Singh 05:19 pm Dec 17, 202405:19 pm

What's the story A new airport taxi scam has surfaced at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The fraudulent scheme was busted by a man named Mahesh Suthar on social media platform X. Taxi drivers, according to Suthar, are using an app called Blumeter, which closely resembles the Uber app, to inflate fares by ₹1,000.

Scam exposed: How taxi drivers are overcharging passengers

Detailing his experience in a post, Suthar wrote, "This dude showed me an exact replica of Uber app when he started and ended the trip with 1000 bucks extra baked in." The driver defended the extra charge as GST and promised Suthar that a bill would be emailed next month. However, Suthar observed that the driver didn't take his email or phone number.

Blumeter app: A tool for taxi fare inflation

The Blumeter app enables drivers to enforce their own surge pricing, resulting in exorbitant fares. Suthar shared a screenshot of the app from the Google Play Store and explained that drivers use this app to start and end trips, displaying higher amounts than anticipated. His post has gone viral online with 3.5k likes and over 403k views.

The X user's account of what transpired

Public outcry and calls for action against taxi scam

Several users on X reported similar experiences with airport taxis using apps instead of meters. One user commented, "In the actual Bangalore airport taxis, they have an actual meter running. Not an app." Many expressed concerns and called for police action against these fraudulent practices. Some suggested using alternative transport options like KIA AC busses from the airport to avoid such scams.