Infosys, a major tech company, is under investigation by the DGGI for allegedly evading GST of over ₹32,000cr through its foreign branches.

Despite the probe, Infosys maintains it has complied with all GST laws.

This isn't the first time Infosys has been in hot water with the GST Department, having been fined ₹1.46 lakh earlier this year for claiming ineligible input tax credit.

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:24 pm Jul 31, 202408:24 pm

What's the story Infosys, a prominent IT services firm, is being investigated by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for allegedly evading over ₹32,000 crore in integrated goods and service tax (IGST). The probe covers a period from July 2017 to fiscal year 2021-2022. The focus of the investigation is on 'non-payment of IGST on import of services as recipient of services,' according to ET Prime.

Overseas scrutiny

DGGI probes Infosys's overseas operations

The DGGI's investigation into Infosys is centered around the company's strategy of establishing foreign branches to cater to clients. As per the IGST Act, these branches and Infosys are considered as 'distinct persons.' The internal document states that "in lieu of receipt of supplies from overseas branch offices, the company has paid consideration to the branch offices in the form of overseas branch expense."

Tax liability

GST obligations under scrutiny

The DGGI document seen by ET Prime further clarifies that "Hence M/s Infosys Ltd Bengaluru is liable to pay GST under the reverse charge mechanism on supplies received from branches located outside India." The investigation is ongoing and may lead to a case report, a visit from a DGGI official, or a demand for information and summons. Infosys has reportedly been notified about this investigation by the DGGI.

Compliance claim

Infosys assures of compliance with GST laws

Despite the ongoing investigation, sources close to the matter have stated that Infosys believes it is in full compliance with both state as well as central GST laws. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding this matter. This is not the first time Infosys has faced scrutiny from the GST Department. In April, it was fined ₹1.46 lakh by the Odisha GST Authority for availing ineligible input tax credit.