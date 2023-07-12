GST shocker: Delta Corp, Nazara Tech stock prices tank

Business

GST shocker: Delta Corp, Nazara Tech stock prices tank

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 12, 2023

A GST of 28% will be levied on casinos and e-gaming

Online gaming platform Nazara Technologies and casino operator Delta Corp Ltd. witnessed a sharp fall in share prices on Wednesday. While the former is down 4.6% to Rs. 674 per share, the latter has tanked 19.98% to hit the lower circuit at Rs. 197.4. The fall comes as a result of the GST Council's decision to levy 28% GST on online gaming and casinos.

No distinction between skill and chance-based games

Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 28% GST would be levied on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. This tax will be charged on the "full face value" and would be applicable uniformly, without making any distinction between games that require skill and those that depend on chance. Industry insiders have described the move as "catastrophic."

