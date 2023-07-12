Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 12, 2023 | 11:00 am 3 min read

Solana has risen by about 12% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.46% over the last 24 hours to trade at $30,614.06. It is down 0.76% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.14% from yesterday to trade at $1,881.61. It has fallen 2.89% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $594.73 billion and $226.17 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $249.59, which is 1.27% higher than yesterday and 2.47% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.26% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.16%) and $0.066 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.92 (up 0.33%), $5.24 (up 2.06%), $0.00000753 (down 0.77%), and $0.77 (up 0.099%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 12.27% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.31%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.51% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.13%.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are NEM, Compound, Aave, 1inch Network, and Render Token. They are trading at $0.033 (up 28.07%), $66.62 (up 9.51%), $74.83 (up 6.80%), $0.33 (up 6.65%), and $2.02 (up 4.45%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Take a look at today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Mina, eCash, Avalanche, Injective, and Stellar. They are trading at $0.44 (down 9.70%), $0.000033 (down 4.23%), $13.17 (down 3.33%), $7.98 (down 2.95%), and $0.099 (down 2.79%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $13.18 (down 3.33%), $27,977.66 (down 1.42%), $6.23 (up 0.96%), and $5.33 (up 1.81%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.15 (up 2.10%), $0.66 (up 2.47%), $0.44 (up 1.53%), $0.88 (up 2.04%), and $0.77 (up 4.03%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 0.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.18 billion, which marks a 19.22% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.23 trillion three months ago.

