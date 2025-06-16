Jannik Sinner owns fourth-longest 'first stint' at top: Notable stats
What's the story
Italy's Jannik Sinner has now entered his 54th week being the top-ranked men's singles player (ATP Rankings).
With this, he has surpassed Novak Djokovic's record for the fourth-longest first stint at Number 1 in ATP Rankings history.
Sinner remians the top-ranked player despite losing the 2025 French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.
Notably, this is his first career stint at the summit.
Here are the notable stats.
Ranking
Explained: How Sinner surpassed Djokovic
Sinner first reached the coveted Number 1 ranking on June 10 last year.
He went on to become the fifth player with 50 straight weeks in their first-ever stint at the top (ATP Rankings).
As per Tennis.com, a similar stint of Djokovic (53 weeks) came to an end in July 2012.
Sinner, with 54 such weeks, has surpassed the Serb. He is only behind Roger Federer (237), Jimmy Connors (160), and Lleyton Hewitt (75) in terms of longest first stints.
Weeks
Do you know?
Federer holds the record of spending the most successive weeks as top-ranked player (regardless of stints). He was ranked first for 237 successive weeks between 2004 and 2008.
On the other hand, Djokovic has spent the most weeks as the world number one overall (428). He earlier broke Federer's long-standing record of 310 weeks.
No other player has spent more than 300 such weeks.
Ranking dominance
Sinner 2,030 points ahead of Alcaraz
As per the ATP, Sinner isn't likely to lose his Number 1 spot anytime soon.
He is currently 2,030 ranking points ahead of Alcaraz, who is ranked second with 8,850 points.
Sinner has been on a point-adding spree since returning to the tour after an injury layoff.
He had 9,730 points going into Rome and exited Roland Garros with a total of 10,880 points in his kitty.
Run
Sinner's incredible run in 2025
As mentioned, Sinner lost the 2025 Roland Garros final to Alcaraz.
The Spaniard won one of the greatest-ever major finals. He saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Last month, Sinner finished as the runner-up at the Italian Open after losing the final to Alcaraz.
Before serving the doping suspension, the Italian won the 2025 Australian Open.
Sinner, the defending champion, became the first Italian with three Grand Slam titles.