What's the story

Italy's Jannik Sinner has now entered his 54th week being the top-ranked men's singles player (ATP Rankings).

With this, he has surpassed Novak Djokovic's record for the fourth-longest first stint at Number 1 in ATP Rankings history.

Sinner remians the top-ranked player despite losing the 2025 French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Notably, this is his first career stint at the summit.

Here are the notable stats.