Infosys, Google Cloud strengthen partnership to aid firms become AI-ready

1/4

Business 2 min read

Infosys, Google Cloud strengthen partnership to aid firms become AI-ready

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:19 pm Oct 18, 202305:19 pm

Real-world applications of Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud have proven successful

Infosys has announced plans to expand its partnership with Google Cloud. Together, they aim to help businesses create AI-powered experiences using Infosys Topaz offerings and Google Cloud's generative AI solutions. By establishing new global Generative AI Labs, Infosys will develop industry-related AI solutions and platforms, allowing enterprises to integrate generative AI into their operations. This collaboration seeks to boost productivity and provide transformative business solutions through the combined power of Google Cloud's generative AI prowess, Infosys Cobalt, and Infosys Topaz.

2/4

Training 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's Gen AI solutions

As part of this expanded partnership, Infosys will train 20,000 practitioners in Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including Vertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace. This effort ensures that organizations have access to skilled professionals who can develop, implement, and manage various generative AI projects. By offering training and expertise in these advanced technologies, Infosys and Google Cloud aim to equip businesses with the tools needed to fully harness the potential of generative AI.

3/4

Real-world applications of the partnership

Real-world applications of Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI have already proven successful. For example, a top consumer goods company used an AI Twin to help with real-time planning of marketing spending, promotion, and product supply across markets. Additionally, a major telecommunications firm benefited from a new data and AI capability built on Google Cloud. It drove growth via digital channels and supported the end-to-end customer journey from prospecting to servicing.

4/4

Infosys reports Q2 financial results

In its second-quarter financial results for FY24, Infosys reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at $835 million. The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter reached $5.2 billion, up 7% YoY. These figures highlight the ongoing growth and success of Infosys as it strengthens its partnership with Google Cloud and invests in AI-driven solutions for businesses.