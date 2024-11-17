Police have not concluded it as a case of suicide yet (Representative image)

Bengaluru businessman found dead in burning car, suicide suspected

By Snehil Singh 11:33 am Nov 17, 202411:33 am

What's the story A 42-year-old businessman was discovered dead inside a burning car in Bengaluru's Muddinpalya on Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as C Pradeep, a hotel consultant by profession. According to NDTV, the police received an emergency call about a vehicle on fire and quickly dispatched the fire brigade to the scene. However, despite their efforts to douse the blaze, Pradeep had already succumbed to suffocation inside his Skoda car.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway in businessman's death

Investigators suspect Pradeep had parked his car in an isolated area before setting it ablaze. The police have also questioned his family and friends as part of their investigation. However, no suicide note was found at the scene of the incident. The authorities are now trying to ascertain if financial or personal distress could have been a factor in his alleged suicide.