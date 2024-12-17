NTA to stop conducting recruitment exams from 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will stop conducting recruitment exams from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. The agency will now only conduct entrance exams for higher education, he said. The decision comes after a high-level panel recommended the same earlier this year in the wake of alleged leaks in the NEET medical entrance exam and several exam cancelations over suspected leaks and glitches.
NTA's restructuring and future plans unveiled
The NTA will be restructured in 2025, with at least 10 new posts being created. This revamp will ensure zero-error testing and improve the agency's functioning. Pradhan said, "The agency will be restructured in 2025, at least 10 new posts are being created and there will be many changes in functioning of NTA to ensure there is zero-error testing."
Technological advancements in testing methods considered
The government is considering the introduction of computer adaptive tests and technology-driven entrance exams in the future. The proposed changes are part of an initiative to improve examination integrity and efficiency. "The government is looking at moving to computer adaptive test and technology-driven entrance exams in the near future," Pradhan said.
Ministry deliberates over NEET exam format
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is in talks with the Health Ministry to determine whether the NEET exam should remain in its traditional pen-and-paper format or switch to a Computer Based Test (CBT). Either way, Pradhan confirmed that "NTA will be limited to conducting only entrance exams for higher education and will not conduct any recruitment exams from next year."