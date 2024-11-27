Summarize Simplifying... In short Uber has launched its Uber One subscription plan in India, offering monthly, quarterly, and annual plans starting from ₹149, with benefits including Uber Credits and a three-month Zomato Gold membership.

Uber One subscription plan launched in India: Check prices, benefits

What's the story Uber, the global ride-hailing giant, has launched a new subscription service 'Uber One' in India. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to lure more customers as competition heats up in the country's ride-hailing market. The Uber One service comes with monthly, quarterly, and annual plans for users to pick from. The service boasts over 25 million members globally. It has been available in the US since 2021 and in Canada for the last year.

Pricing and benefits of 'Uber One' in India

In India, the Uber One subscription plans cost ₹149 for a month, ₹349 for three months, and ₹1,499 for a year. Subscribers also get Uber Credits worth up to ₹150 per trip. These credits can be used to pay for rides. However, cancelations are only permitted for annual plans. Once canceled, users will lose access to Uber One credits and other membership benefits. Along with ride benefits, Uber One subscribers also get a three-month Zomato Gold membership.

Uber supports government's code on social security

Uber has also extended its support to the Indian government's Code on Social Security (CoSS) to ensure a safety net for gig workers. The company is encouraging registrations on the e-Shram portal, a unified database for gig and unorganized workers. The move is in line with Uber's commitment to making its platform "safer, easier, and fairer" for its drivers.