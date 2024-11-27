Summarize Simplifying... In short The Russian rouble has hit a record low against the US dollar, sparking online discussions about a potential collapse of Russian banks under new US sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes these sanctions will weaken Russia's war capabilities, while Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov sees the low exchange rate as beneficial for exports.

The situation has caused the hashtag 'RussianBankCollapse' to trend on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

US sanctions on Gazprombank triggered rouble plunge

#RussianBankCollapse trends as rouble hits lifetime low against US dollar

By Mudit Dube 11:57 am Nov 27, 202411:57 am

What's the story The Russian rouble has plunged to its lowest against the US dollar since Russia invaded Ukraine. The financial blow comes after the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprombank, a major private Russian bank. The fresh sanctions also target over 50 internationally linked Russian banks, over 40 securities registrars in Russia, and 15 high-ranking finance officials from the country.

Sanction impact

US Treasury Secretary comments on sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also commented on the sanctions, saying they target Russia's largest non-designated bank and several other financial institutions and officials. She claimed these measures will further weaken Russia's war capabilities. "This sweeping action will make it harder for the Kremlin to evade US sanctions and fund and equip its military," Yellen said.

Official response

Russian Finance Minister responds to rouble's fall

In response to the rouble's depreciation, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the government is not trying to stabilize the currency. He said the current exchange rate is highly favorable for exports. This statement comes amid widespread online discussions about a potential collapse of Russian banks due to the new US sanctions.

Social media reaction

'RussianBankCollapse' trends on X

The hashtag 'RussianBankCollapse' has become a trending topic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. An economics professor commented on the situation, saying Russian banks are collapsing due to the new US sanctions imposed on Wednesday. Another user expressed their satisfaction at seeing the fall of the Russian rouble.