Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur dating? Here's what we know

Rumors are swirling that South Indian superstar Dhanush and Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur are dating. The speculation intensified after the duo was spotted at the premiere of Thakur's latest film, Son of Sardaar 2. Earlier, Thakur had also attended the wrap party for Dhanush's upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein. Now, a report by News18 has provided more details about their alleged relationship.

Source 'Friends are rooting for them' A source told News18, "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media." "Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts." The source added that Thakur's busy schedule in South India led to her meeting Dhanush at an event there.

Career connection Friendship blossomed during her busy schedule The source further revealed that Thakur's success in the South Indian film industry, especially after Sita Ramam, opened new doors for her. She has been balancing work in both Mumbai and Hyderabad. The friendship between Thakur and Dhanush reportedly blossomed during this time as she juggled between shoots for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh.

Social media sleuthing Fans noticed this on Thakur's phone Adding fuel to the fire, fans spotted a playlist on Thakur's phone titled "Mama's Favs," which features old Tamil songs from the '80s and '90s. This led to speculation that "Mama" could be a pet name for Dhanush. The duo has also been spotted together at several events, including the premiere of Kajol's Maa in June.