'Kuberaa' teaser: Dhanush-Nagarjuna promise thrilling social drama
What's the story
After much anticipation, the teaser for Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kuberaa has been released.
The film is helmed by Sekhar Kammula and will be released in theaters on June 20.
Apart from Dhanush and Mandanna, the film also features Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.
The teaser gives a glimpse into a thrilling story, accompanied by dramatic background music and score.
Plot synopsis
Dhanush's transformation from slums to mafia leader
The film explores themes of power and money, as it follows Dhanush's character, seemingly a homeless man from Mumbai's slums, who rises to the top as a powerful mafia leader.
Nagarjuna's character is seemingly quite complex, has many facets, and seems to be central to the plot.
Sarbh, on the other hand, plays a devil-may-care businessman, ready to take on the world.
Twitter Post
Check the teaser here
DHANUSH - NAGARJUNA - RASHMIKA MANDANNA: TRANCE OF 'KUBERAA' UNLEASHED – *HINDI VERSION* OUT NOW… 20 JUNE 2025 RELEASE... #NationalAward-winning director #SekharKammula has unveiled the second glimpse of the PAN-India film #Kuberaa.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2025
Titled #TranceOfKuberaa, the glimpse features… pic.twitter.com/VdAMne3eaA
Release details
A pan-Indian release exploring ambition and power dynamics
Kuberaa is said to be a socio-political drama that delves into the themes of morality, wealth, and the dynamics of power.
It was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
The film will get a pan-India release, including dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam.
It is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner.