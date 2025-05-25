What's the story

After much anticipation, the teaser for Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kuberaa has been released.

The film is helmed by Sekhar Kammula and will be released in theaters on June 20.

Apart from Dhanush and Mandanna, the film also features Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a thrilling story, accompanied by dramatic background music and score.