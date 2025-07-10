Schedule of WT20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games announced

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is all set to take place in England and Wales. The warm-up fixtures for the tournament will be held at three iconic venues: Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University. These locations have a rich cricketing history and have significantly contributed to the growth of women's cricket in recent years. Here are further details.

Competition format Expanded T20 World Cup to feature 12 teams The expanded T20 World Cup will see 12 teams compete over 33 matches in a span of 24 days. The final four teams are yet to be decided, pending the completion of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier early next year. The tournament will be played across seven venues in England and Wales. Notably, New Zealand will enter as the defending champions. The White Ferns claimed their maiden T20 World Cup title in Dubai last year.

Match details A look at the groups The groups for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup were announced last month. Group 1 includes Australia, South Africa, India, and Pakistan. Two other teams from the Global Qualifier will join in. England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and West Indies form Group 2. These sides will be joined by two teams from the Global Qualifier.