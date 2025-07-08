Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu fined for inappropriate behavior in Bulawayo
What's the story
Zimbabwe pacer Kundai Matigimu has been fined 15% of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident took place on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Bulawayo. Matigimu was found guilty of a Level 1 violation after he threw a ball at batter Lhuan-de Pretorius during South Africa's first innings. Here are further details.
Violation details
Details of the incident
The incident in question happened during the 72nd over bowled by Matigimu. As per the ICC, he collected the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Pretorius. The ball hit him on the "wrist from close range." Notably, Matigimu breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, pertaining to "throwing a ball (or any other equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."
Sanction acceptance
Matigimu accepts sanction, avoids formal hearing
Matigimu admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. This helped him avoid a formal hearing. Along with the fine, Matigimu also received a demerit point. Notably, this is his first offense in a 24-month period under these regulations.
Information
Matigimu took two wickets in first innings
Matigimu took two wickets (2/124) in the innings as South Africa racked up 626/5d. Wiaan Mulder, the Proteas skipper broke multiple records by scoring an unbeaten 367 (334). Zimbabwe were later bowled out for 170, receiving a follow-on.