Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu fined for inappropriate behavior in Bulawayo

Violation details

Details of the incident

The incident in question happened during the 72nd over bowled by Matigimu. As per the ICC, he collected the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Pretorius. The ball hit him on the "wrist from close range." Notably, Matigimu breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, pertaining to "throwing a ball (or any other equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."