Summarize Simplifying... In short McGrath has become the fastest Australian batter to score 1,000 WT20I runs, achieving the feat in just 37 innings.

She surpassed former skipper Meg Lanning, who took 38 innings, and Beth Mooney, who reached the milestone in 39 innings.

Elyse Villani, another notable player, achieved the same in 40 innings.

McGrath achieved the feat in 37 innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

Presenting the fastest Australian batters to complete 1,000 WT20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:45 pm Oct 14, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Australia women's cricket team's star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath recently scripted a new record. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against India, she completed 1,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. McGrath became the fastest Australian woman to achieve this feat, having taken just 37 innings. Here we look at the fastest Aussies to complete 1,000 WT20I runs.

#1

Tahila McGrath - 37 innings

With her latest knock, McGrath has raced to 1,022 runs across 37 innings (49 matches). She averages 40.88 and has maintained a strike rate of 132.38. McGrath has struck seven fifties, with a personal best of 91* versus England. The right-arm medium has also affected 18 wickets at 20.94. Notably, McGrath made her WT20I debut in October 2021.

#2

Meg Lanning - 38 innings

As mentioned, McGrath went past her former skipper Meg Lanning, who required 38 innings to get the mark. Though the veteran is now retired from international cricket, her tally of 3,405 runs is still the most for an Australian in WT20Is. While her average reads 36.61, the tally includes 15 half-centuries and two tons. She played 132 WT20Is in her celebrated career.

#3

Beth Mooney - 39 innings

One of the finest openers of the modern era, Beth Mooney took 39 innings to complete 1,000 WT20I runs. Having played 105 matches now, she has raced to 2,958 runs at a fine average of 39.44. Her tally includes 23 fifties and a couple of tons. Mooney is also the fastest-ever batter to complete 2,000 WT20I runs (67 innings).

#4

Elyse Villani - 40 innings

The only other Australian to touch the 1,000-run mark inside 45 WT20I innings is former batter Elyse Villani. The 35-year-old, who required 40 innings to get the feat, was once the fastest Aussie to attain this milestone. Villani overall finished her international career with 1,369 runs across 62 WT20I matches at 28.52. She hammered 12 fifties.