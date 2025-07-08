Gus Atkinson has been sensational at Lord's in Tests: Stats
What's the story
As England and India gear up for the crucial third Test at Lord's, all eyes are on pace sensation Gus Atkinson. The pacer, who missed the first two Tests due to fitness issues, will be available for the Lord's game, which will be underway on July 10. His inclusion in the squad can raise concerns among Indian players as the pacer has done incredibly well at Lord's in Test cricket. On this note, let's decode his numbers.
Bowling prowess
Atkinson's incredible numbers at Lord's
Atkinson, 27, has already made a name for himself at Lord's with his exceptional bowling skills. In just two Tests here, he has taken an incredible 19 wickets at an average of just 10.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has claimed three five-wicket hauls across four innings at this historic venue. His debut performance against West Indies last year was particularly memorable as he took seven wickets in an innings and a match haul of 12 wickets.
Multi-dimensional threat
All-round display at Lord's
Atkinson's impact at Lord's isn't just limited to his bowling. He also showcased his all-round capabilities by scoring a blistering century (a 115-ball 118) against Sri Lanka last year. This innings, along with his bowling feats, made him the sixth player in Lord's history to feature on all three of the ground's honors boards - for a five-wicket haul in an innings, 10 wickets in a match and a century scored at the venue.
Information
Atkinson joined these names
His heroics against Sri Lanka made Atkinson only the third all-rounder to score a century and take a fifer in the same Test at Lord's. He joined Ian Botham and Vinoo Mankad on this elite list.
Strategic challenge
Here's why India's rhythm could be under pressure
Atkinson's return poses a major challenge for the Indian batting order. His raw pace can test any batter's reflexes and technique. At Lord's, where overcast conditions can enhance seam movement and bounce, his ability to extract extra lift from the pitch makes him a particularly dangerous bowler. This could put India's rhythm under pressure as they adapt to his pace. Notably, the five-match series is currently poised at 1-1.
Career
Here are his overall Test numbers
Notably, Atkinson had missed the first two Tests of this series due to a hamstring injury he suffered during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May. The Surrey and England bowler has been impressive in his 12 Tests so far, claiming 55 wickets at an average of 22.30. Overall in First-Class cricket, he has bagged 120 wickets from 33 matches at 25.76. Three of his four FC fifers have come in Tests.