A look at highest team totals at Edgbaston in Tests
Playing marathon knocks in England is no mean feat, even for the home side. Over the years, several batters have defied seam-friendly pitches and conditions across stadiums in the UK. One such venue is the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Notably, England own the highest-ever team total at this iconic venue in Test cricket. Have a look at this elite list.
#1
England: 710/7d vs India, 2011
A 700-plus total has been achieved only once at Edgbaston in Test cricket. During the 2011 Birmingham Test against India, hosts England racked up 710/7d in the first innings. It was in response to India's 224. Alastair Cook played a record-breaking 294-run knock off 545 balls, while Eoin Morgan scored a ton. India later perished on 244 to suffer an innings defeat.
#2
England: 633/5 vs India, 1979
The second-highest innings total at Edgbaston is also by England against India. During the 1979 Test, the hosts declared their first innings on 633/5. David Gower slammed an incredible double-century, with Geoff Boycott scoring 155. India later received a follow-on after scoring 297. Their second innings ended on 253. Ian Botham took a fifer in the second innings as England won by an innings.
#3
Pakistan: 608/7d vs England, 1971
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan own the highest innings total for a visiting side at Edgbaston. They compiled 608/7d against England in the 1971 Birmingham Test, across 195 overs. While Zaheer Abbas scored a magnificent double-century, Mushtaq Mohammad and Asif Iqbal slammed tons. England received a follow-on after perishing for 353. However, they saved the match after being 229/5 in the second innings.